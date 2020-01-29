Bella Hadid Wearing Bones, Shells And Suspenders? Check Out The Model's Most Bizzare Looks

Bella Hadid is known for her mod looks and astonishingly successful career. She has been in the industry since a while and her campaigns with Victoria secret, Moschino, Vogue and more elite brands are only adding to her career. The Palestinian and Dutch descent of Bella Hadid makes her stand out in any bunch. However, there were times when the model has donned some bizarre attires or looks for events and shoots

Here are some of the most bizarre outfits of Bella Hadid:

Bella Hadid shared a series of vague images, but the highlight out of all the image was the cut-out pants, which barely held any skin. Over this, Bella wore a sheer white and yellow top with high neck. She posed confidently in front of a giant shell.

Bella Hadid wore a skin-sheer material with black embroidery. The outfit was a full see-through gown, which she wore for a designer label. She styled this skimpy outfit with short-mid partitioned hair.

Bella Hadid wore a two-piece print set. The bizarre outfit was bright orange and black, with a mini bone hanging belt. Moreover, Bella donned a pixie hairstyle with this look.

Bella Hadid wore a suspender style two-piece set in crème colour and subtle prints. The outfit was skin tight and had a low waistline. She matched colour wise with her sister Gigi Hadid as they posed together. She styled her hair in a sleek pony with a dramatic fly away left out.

Bella Hadid wore a metallic mesh gown with a plunging neckline. The bizarre gown barely covered Bella. However, Bella strutted with style. She also paired this slinky gown with silver pumps and a white clutch bag.

