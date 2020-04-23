Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Self-cut Bangs On Instagram; See Pictures Inside

During the Coronavirus quarantine, Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi Hadid seem to be spending time at their farm. Not only that, but they also seem to be living a self-sufficient life cooking and cleaning for themselves. Recently, Bella Hadid took it a step further and revealed how she had cut her own hair. Bella Hadid's hairstyle which had long hair has now become relatively shortened with bangs.

Bella Hadid gives herself a new hairstyle amid quarantine

The American supermodel, Bella Hadid's bangs were done by none other than herself. She had cut her hair earlier this week and also shared the results on her Instagram. The model had earlier sported hairstyles with bangs like the side-swept, blunt and baby bangs but those were all clip-on styles. This seems to be the first time that Bella has committed to giving herself bangs permanently.

Bella Hadid shared her new hairstyle on her Instagram story posting two pictures. In the first, the model flaunted her new hairstyle while in the next she asked the opinions of her fans. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid has been keeping herself busy during the Coronavirus quarantine with various activities. She was seen making candles, playing with her farm animals and also climbing trees on Easter. She also seems to be baking cookies and taking charge of the flower arrangements in her home. Take a look:

