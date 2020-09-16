Bella Hadid Cradles Her Burger Belly, Hilariously Says 'two Buns In The Oven'; See Pic

Bella Hadid is already proving to a fun aunt. The supermodel recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her pregnant sister Gigi Hadid. Along with the picture, Bella added a hilarious caption that she has a “bun in the oven”. Find out more details about Bella Hadid’s Instagram post here:

Bella Hadid cradles her burger belly in Instagram post

Gigi Hadid shocked the world in April when she confirmed her pregnancy. The supermodel confirmed this pregnancy during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show. Since then, Gigi Hadid has shared many pictures while cradling her growing baby bump. But now, her sister, model Bella Hadid has also joined this bandwagon.

Bella Hadid recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her posing with Gigi Hadid. While Gigi Hadid was cradling her baby bump, Bella Hadid was also mimicking her pose. But to clear all suspicions that Bella is also expecting a baby of her own, the Hadid sister added a hilarious caption.

She wrote, “June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine if from my burger and Gigi’s from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much. Can’t stop crying”. Thus Bella Hadid confirmed that she is just a bit bloated and not pregnant. Take a look at Bella Hadid’s Instagram post here:

Bella Hadid’s post received many hilarious reactions in the comment section. While Gigi Hadid simply responded with a few laughing emojis, model Gisel Bundchen was happy to witness some sister love. Gigi’s friend and model Lily Aldridge also showered love on the sibling duo and called them “cuties” in the comment section. Take a look at some of these comments on Bella Hadid’s post here.

Moving on, even though Gigi Hadid has shared a few stunning photographs from her pregnancy shoot, the model has remained tight-lipped about her due date. According to Mirror UK, Gigi Hadid was 33-weeks pregnant in July. Hence she is expected to deliver in mid-September. But Gigi and Zayn are yet to comment about the same. Since the couple has been extremely private about this pregnancy, it will be interesting to see when and how they finally share the news of their baby’s birth.

