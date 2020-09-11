Zayn Malik Announces He Has 'got Some Stuff To Show', Gigi Hadid Drops A Comment

Zayn Malik took to Instagram to post a rather cryptic message through a picture he shared online. In the post, the singer hinted at some big announcement which is underway and thus fans are quite excited to know what it is. Over the past couple of days, the singer has been posting several selfies and pictures of himself.

However, fans are now excited after the recent post made by Zayn Malik. Several prominent pages and fans have begun speculating what this could mean. Fans have been assuming that the news may be of the arrival of a new album or a single. However, nothing can be said for sure as the Zayn Malik did not reveal much about the announcement in his post.

Zayn Malik poses shirtless

Taking to Instagram, Zayn Malik posted a picture of his back which was within a photo frame. The frame was kept over a table and a red wall, After the first look of the image one cannot be sure as to what Zayn Malik was trying to imply with the image. However, pages on Instagram and fans of Zayn Malik have been speculating that perhaps the singer maybe soon coming out with his new album or a new single. Amid all the comments Gigi Hadid too responded to Zayn’s caption. The model just added a few exclamation marks and thus showed her excitement for the next big thing which Zayn Malik is supposedly about to announce.

In the caption of the image, Zayn Malik wrote that he has got some “stuff” to show people soon. Very little information was provided as to what this could mean. However, fans have made all kinds of speculations in the meantime. People are simply eager to know what's going to come next for the former One Direction bandmate. Several music company pages too have commented on the page which has gotten fans even more excited assuming that he may just drop another single or an album soon enough. People have also posted how much they have missed him.

