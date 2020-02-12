Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid Still On Good Terms After Their Instagram Feud

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez were the two trending topics on the internet because of their Instagram feud. It was all over the news that Bella had deleted her post after Selena’s supportive comment on it. But there is no bad blood between them and the two are currently on good terms. Selena Gomez recently spoke to a news publishing house and asked the fans to not be hurtful. Selena says she is a wonderful person, and all the commotion between the two was because of a mere misunderstanding. Read more to know about Selena Gomes and Bella Hadid.

What is going on between Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid?

After the Instagram event, the two famous celebrities have been on good terms with each other and they have been taking steps towards extending an olive branch towards each other. It was not common to see the two react on the opposite’s Instagram posts. Recently, Bella Hadid, who initially was not following the Rare singer, has liked one of her Instagram posts. As Selena said, the two are on good terms and this gesture just proves Selena completely correct.

Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid

It is a matter of interest because Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid both were linked to the rapper and singer The Weeknd immediately one after the other. Both the female personalities were openly in relationships with the Heartless singer, Selena from January 2017 to October 2017 and Bella on and off for the past four years. But these things do not seem to affect the two leading ladies of the global music and fashion industries.

