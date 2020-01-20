Bella Hadid Slays In This Impeccable All-black Ensembble; See Pics

Bella Hadid is amongst the most renowned models all across the globe. Besides her multiple brand endorsements and innumerable ramp appearances for the top designers around the globe, Hadid is famous for her appearance in a TV show Love Advent which also starred many famous personalities including Kendall Jenner. The show was about showcasing numerous popular A-listed models on each day of the advent. The star is the younger sister of the international sensation, Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel Bella Hadid is known for earning the title of Model of the Year by Model.com in the year 2016. She never fails to mesmerise her fans by doing great work and wonderful shoots. The American model also loves to share her personal and professional life on Instagram, and while doing so she keeps her followers updated. The modelling sensation currently has 28 million followers and 2,332 posts on Instagram. Recently, the model shared a post from one of her ramp walks which became popular way beyond her fans' imagination. Here is what she shared on her official social media handle.

Bella Hadid's all-black attire

Bella Hadid looks fashionable in this all-black attire. She donned a black a-symmetric maxi dress which is designed with white polka dots. The maxi dress is paired with blue-coloured knee-high boots and shiny black gloves. The look is glammed up with kohl-lined eyes and nude makeup. She accessorized her look with short earrings and short wavy hair.

More Bella Hadid photos

