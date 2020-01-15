The Debate
New York Street Fashion From Kendall To Bella Hadid And How To Nail It

Hollywood News

Nail your street style by taking inspiration from the famous celebs starting from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid and their New York street fashion. Read on.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai
new york street fashion

New York street fashion is more of a high fashion style where people experiment out with colours and the latest trends as soon as they come out. Although Hollywood in Los Angeles is a big celebrity spotting destination, New York is another location that is often visited by famous celebs.

This is due to the fact that New York is one of the most used shooting locations for Hollywood films. There is always a shoot going on in New York, and it is commonplace to see actors, both when they are on set as well as when they are just hanging out in the city. Take a look at some celebs in New York and how they follow their New York street fashion. 

New York street fashion celebrity style

There are many celeb hotspots in New York due as it's one of the fashion capital in the USA. One can especially find many models walking on the New York streets as well. Many supermodels and fashion models reside in New York due to their modelling consignments and for the New York fashion week as well. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner who is famous for being a part of the socialite family, the Kardashian-Jenners, can also be spotted in the New York streets quite often. Her New York street fashion is full of strategic silhouettes to black leather outfits. She doesn't stray away from trying new street fashion things while staying true to her casual street style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👑 (@fash.celeb) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by — Olivia (@starryprada) on

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid who is the popular fashion model Gigi Hadid's younger sister and also a model herself has a unique sense of style while it comes to street fashion. Bella often goes for high fashion outfits when it comes to her New York street fashion. She often goes for colour coordinate two-piece outfits and keeps the neutral colours at bay when in New York. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellasmydream) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JUST ♥️ STYLE (@pearl_of_mother) on

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker is all about the shirt and jean casuals majorly when she is strolling in the New York streets. But one may often find her mixing it up with light summer dresses. There have been many events when Sarah was found walking in her breezy dresses or skirts while in New York. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIRST LADY (@firstladymag) on

Published:
