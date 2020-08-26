Bella Thorne Bags $2 Million On OnlyFans In A Week; Says She Will Make A Film About It

Recently, American actor Bella Thorne shared that she will invest all her earning from OnlyFans in donations towards charity and her production company. In a conversation with the LA Times, Bella asserted that she is using the website for multiple reasons, including conducting research for an upcoming film she’s working on with Sean Baker; the director behind critically acclaimed films like The Florida Project and Tangerine. Revealing further details, Bella said that the potential film would explore the lifestyles and limits involved with being a performer on the site.

Bella Thorne's OnlyFans

According to a report by Page Six, the former Disney star is the first content creator on the platform to have racked up a whopping $1 million in the first 24 hours on OnlyFans. The website is known for its X-rated content posted by mostly adult performers and influencers. It has been a week since Thorne made her account, and the 22-year-old said she has made about $2 million from her page, which offered exclusive content for a subscription of $20 a month.

READ | Bella Thorne Announces OnlyFans Account With Insta Video, Fans Are Ready To Subscribe

Other stars on OnlyFans

Apart from Bella Thorne, numerous Hollywood stars have made a page on the website. Cardi B, Swae Lee, and The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan are a few to name, who recently joined the site. Interestingly, the site is becoming more mainstream. In April, its profile was boosted by a shoutout in Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce's Savage remix.

READ | Bella Thorne's Sizzling Bikini Clad Photos You Must Check Out

Bella Thorne's movie projects

Bella featured on Disney Channel's sitcom Shake It Up, which aired from 2010 to 2013. She followed the kid-friendly comedy up with a mix of films, appearing in comedies such as Blended (2014) and The Duff (2015). Later, in 2017 Bella returned to the small screen with Freeform's Famous In Love, in which she essayed the character of an ordinary college student who broke into show business after auditioning for a role in a Hollywood blockbuster.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Or Bella Thorne: Who Wore The Sultry Metallic Gown Better?

During that time she started moving towards edgier film projects as she was seen in a horror-comedy The Babysitter, and Netflix's chaotic romance You Get Me. In 2019, Bella entered the adult film industry when PornHub released her erotic film Her & Him. Thorne won a Vision Award at the second annual PornHub Awards for the flick.

READ | When Bella Thorne Stopped Listening To People And Left Disney, This Is How She Felt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.