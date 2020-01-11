When Bella Thorne Stopped Listening To People And Left Disney, This Is How She Felt

Bella Thorne is amongst the most celebrated American actor, singer, director, and former model. Thorne gained popularity with her famous yet dramatic role on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up as CeCe Jones. She has also been a part of many wondrous shows like My Own Worst Enemy and Big Love.

The actor gained many praises for her performance in a hit show, Famous In Love where she played the character of Paige Townsen. Apart from TV shows, the star has also been a part of amazing films like Blended, The DUFF, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, You Get Me, Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation.

Bella Thorne's freedom from Disney

The international star talked about being a Disney star and how it makes her feel. While revealing the fact, she addressed the problems of becoming a part of this popular channel. She wrote, "Finally when I got off the Disney Channel, I stopped listening to people telling me that I needed to be this and that... I literally would talk with a higher voice in interviews because that was the whole innocent Disney appeal."

Thorne also revealed that she felt grateful that her fans stuck to her despite her leaving the show and revealing her true self. Now she can happily be herself in front of her fans rather than continuing to be a fake person to save her image as a Disney star.

The star was correct as she has ascended in her career after making a bold choice and her fans keep wishing for her to reach greater heights.

Apart from Bella Thorne, many Disney child actors like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato came out in publically to reveal their struggles to maintain the image according to the needs of the channel. Miley told an entertainment portal once that she was told that she has to have blonde and long hair and wear glittery tight clothes to maintain her image.

