Bella Thorne's Sizzling Bikini Clad Photos You Must Check Out

Bella Thorne is an American actor, singer, director, and former child model. The actor rose to fame with her dramatic role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. Bella was also a part of other shows like My Own Worst Enemy and Big Love. Bella Thorne is also known for her performance as Paige Townsen in the hit show, Famous In Love. Besides TV shows, Thorne has also been a part of films like Blended, The DUFF, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, You Get Me, Amityville: The Awakening, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun and Assassination Nation. She is not only known for her performances but also her killer looks. Listed below are some of Bella Thorne's best beach outfits:

Bella Thorne's photos: Best Beach Outfits

Bella Thorne has surely known how to maintain that sizzling bikini body. She dons a gorgeous skim pair of silver bikini that enhances her skin. Bella throws on some necklaces to complete her look. Bella adds a watch to her wrist and is seen enjoying the sun while on Holiday.

Bella Thorne keeps up her fashion goals with this printed black bikini set. She looks lean and great with her bikini body on display. Bella throws on some bracelets along with her watch, rings, and some necklaces. Bella is also seen enjoying the breeze and sports a quirky nose ring.

Bella Thorne keeps up the stormy sizzle with this hot black and pink bikini set. She likes to keep it bold with vibrant colors and zebra print. Bella poses with the sunlight shining on her. She throws on two watches and necklaces to complete her look.

