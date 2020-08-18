'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Hannah Ferrier Gets Fired, Fans Support Her On Twitter

Below Deck Mediterranean has lost one of its beloved members as Hannah Ferrier got fired for possessing prescribed drugs. This entire issue took place when crew member Malia White told Captain Sandy about Ferrier possessing drugs and a weed pen in her purse. Ferrier’s exit from the show has sparked outrage on Twitter.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ fans shocked as Hannah Ferrier gets fired

Below Deck Mediterranean fans noticed some major drama in the latest episode of the show. In a series of events, crew member Hannah Ferrier was fired from the show. It all started when Malia White looked through Ferrier’s purse and found Valium and a weed pen in her bag. She then clicked pictures of the same and showed it to Captain Sandy.

Soon this issue led to Ferrier being fired from the show. The reason cited for her firing was the fact that according to Maritime law, crew members are not allowed to possess any sort of drugs. If someone is taking prescription drugs, the person has to report to the concerned authorities. Hannah Ferrier firing on the show sparked outrage on Twitter.

Hannah herself came on Twitter and spoke about this issue. In her tweet, the Below Deck Mediterranean star clarified that she has a prescription for the Valium and CBD in her bag. She also mentioned that these drugs are legal in Spain. Along with this tweet, Hannah Ferrier also shared a picture of her prescription. Take a look at the Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier’s tweet here.

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder... And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown... #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020

As mentioned earlier, many Below Deck Mediterranean fans are upset about Hannah’s exit. These fans were quick to support the star after she called out Malia White in her tweet. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

Hannah, I never tweet, but I am so upset with yor treatment and the set up this season that I wanted to say that I am so happy for you and wish you well. I was hoping that an all woman team would be inspiring. It’s not!!! Congrats and good luck. — bchammer (@bcmhammer) August 11, 2020

Honestly, I would sue Bravo and Malia for defamation of character. They tried to make you look like you were on drugs. #BelowDeckMed — Lisa Kurzawa (@lisak0426) August 11, 2020

I’m done watching this show!! The other girls including Sandy are ridiculous this season!!! I’m glad that you are better off now! Remember everything happens for a reason and this was a blessing in disguise! — Brianna carroll (@Bri0205) August 11, 2020

Malia White also shared her side of the story when she spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, Andy asked White if revealing Hannah's prescriptions to Sandy was a way to get back at her. The Below Deck Mediterranean star responded to this question by saying that she did not have any issue with the sleeping arrangement and thought that it was her duty and also mentioned that she did not want to lose her license.

