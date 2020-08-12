Who Was Caught With Drugs On 'Below Deck Med'? See Here Who Was The Culprit

The popular reality TV Show Below Deck Mediterranean premiered in 2016 as a spin-off of the original Bravo TV Show Below Deck. The highly successful spin-off show is already in its fifth season. Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been quite eventful so far.

In one of the major twist on the show, Captain Sandy fired Chef Kiko for preparing a lacklustre dinner for her high-profile guests. In another major twist, Captain Sandy received a shocking text message that read, "I'm sorry but I have to report this". Along with the text, a photo featuring the prescription box of Valium was attached in the message. Read on to find out, “Who was caught with drugs on Below Deck Med?”

Read | What Did Peter Hunziker Say In His Racist Post That Got Him Fired From Below Deck?

Who was caught with drugs on 'Below Deck Med'?

The text message that was sent to Captain Sandy claimed there were drugs on board, with a picture was attached as well. In the picture, there was an article that appeared to be a vape pen and an item with the initials "H.F." embroidered on it. It did not take long for Captain Sandy and the fans to put two and two together.

Read | What did Dee Nguyen say about 'Black Lives Matter' that cost the MTV contestant her job?

H.F. stands for Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier, but, her name wasn’t explicitly revealed in the text. It was unclear who had sent the text to the Captain, but fans quickly began suspecting Malia White. Throughout season five of Below Deck Mediterranean, fans had watched Hannah Ferrier clashing with her roommate Malia White.

In addition to this Hannah Ferrier had outright told Malia White that she had Valium in her bunk. Hence, fans soon began to suspect that it was Malia who had sent the message to Captain Sandy.

Read | Anusha Dandekar learned THIS one thing about relationships from 'MTV Love School'

Does Hannah get fired?

On Below Deck Mediterranean, the morning after Sandy received the text, she called first mate David into her office to show him the picture. Captain Sandy asked David to remain present with her while she would carry out the procedures and protocols necessary to address the issue.

At the exact same moment, Hannah Ferrier entered and Captain Sandy told her to take a seat. The Captain bluntly said she had been informed that Hannah had brought drugs on board.

Read | Anusha Dandekar's best collaborations with MTV; 'Supermodel of the Year' to 'Love School'

The 33-year-old Stewardess was hocked, but the episode abruptly ended. Hence, fans weren’t able to see Hannah’s response to the drug bust. In the next episodes, fans will come to know if Hannah got fired.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.