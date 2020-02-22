'I Keep In Touch With Her' Admits Ben Affleck, On Relationship With Ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is gearing up for his new film The Way Back and he has been doing several interviews as part of the promotions. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment portal about his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The pair were termed to be as one of the most loved Hollywood couples; however, the duo called off their marriage in 2004, just two years after their relationship.

Ben Affleck admits that he ‘keeps in touch’ with ex Jennifer Lopez

In the interview, Affleck revealed that he still keeps in touch with his ex-wife. Ben spoke in context to the Oscars mentioning that Jennifer should have been nominated for her part in her film. He called her "the real thing" and praised her movie Hustlers. He then went onto reveal that they do indeed keep in touch with each other.

Ben also admitted that he has immense respect for Jennifer and he praised her for delivering a hit at 50. He went on to call her a total baller. Ben Affleck and JLo were considered to be one of the most high profile celebrity couples back in their day. The two fell in love while filming the 2003 crime romance Gigli. An entertainment portal reported that Ben gave her a six-carat pink diamond engagement in 2002 which set off the trend for coloured diamonds.

Ben has even appeared in JLo's music video titled Jenny from the Block. However, their relationship ended after two years. Five months later JLo married Marc Anthony in a backyard ceremony at her home, according to an entertainment portal. Ben starred opposite Jennifer Garner in the 2004 film Daredevil and soon announced themselves as a couple. Ben and Garner got engaged in 2005 and welcomed their first child Violet in December.

