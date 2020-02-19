Ben Affleck Reveals Personal Reason For Stepping Down As Batman

Ben Affleck portrayed the popular DC Comics character Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Suicide Squad (cameo). The actor was supposed to play the character in a standalone film. However, it did not happen and currently, a new film is underway with Robert Pattinson taking over Affleck’s role. Now Ben Affleck revealed the reason for giving up on his role as the crape crusader.

Ben Affleck reveals why he gave up on Batman solo film

Ben Affleck was to write, direct and act in a solo film The Batman. But he gave up on the role and it was stated that it is because he could not crack the script. Now Ben Affleck revealed a more personal reason on not playing the character. In an interview with a leading daily, Ben Affleck opened up about stepping down as the Batman. He said that he showed somebody The Batman script. They replied to him saying that, "I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again."

The statement was pointing out at Affleck’s previous ventures as the detective superhero. He appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League and both were widely panned by film critics. Earlier in an interview, Affleck mentioned that his struggles with alcoholism hit hardest between 2015 and 2016. The years happens to be during the release of Batman v Superman and the production of Justice League. So his recent statement explains that he left the project due to his concern for his own health which was put into perspective by one of his friends.

According to report the troubled shoot for Justice League snapped his interest in helming the solo film. Previously in a talk show Ben Affleck said that he tried to direct a version of Batman and worked with a really good screenwriter but just could not come up with a version. He added that he could not crack it and so he thought it is time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so he is excited.

The new upcoming The Batman film is helmed by Matt Reeves. Along with Robert Pattinson in lead, it also stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro in supporting roles. The first look of Pattinson in the Bat-suit was out which excited the fans. The Batman is scheduled to release in 2021.

