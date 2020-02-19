Ben Affleck Reveals Why Exactly He Lied About His Back Tattoo Being Fake

Ben Affleck has managed to gain massive popularity by playing the character of Batman in DC’s cinematic universe. The star was seen in Batman Vs Superman and since then he has been involved in some breathtaking upcoming content. The actor recently has an explanatory conversation about his previous life and he also spoke about his body art.

The Argo star has a back tattoo of a colourful phoenix and claimed that it was a fake and was made for one of his films. But soon, fans got to know it was a real one and Affleck lied about it before. He was also asked about the same in the recent interview where he revealed the reason why he lied. Read more about what Ben Affleck has to say about his back tattoo.

Ben Affleck on his body art

The actor said that he had to lie about the tattoo as he resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on him. He expressed that it felt that it was invasive. Because of that, he needed to take it to the next level rather than just saying “That’s none of your business”.

Ben also expressed that there was no point asking if the body art was real or not. The Gone Girl star also spoke about his addiction problems and elaborated on his current situation.

Ben Affleck on his marriage with Jennifer Garner

Ben reportedly somewhere blames his drinking problems for his divorce because his drinking problems certainly created more marital problems for him, according to the actor. The Good Will Hunting star was married to Jennifer Garner until the two got divorced in 2018. Ben also stated that the biggest regret of his life is the divorce and that he has currently moved beyond the shame.

