Ben Affleck Adopts A New Way To Smoke During His Strolls With Girlfriend, Ana De Armas

Even the threat of Coronavirus cannot deter Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck from taking his smoke breaks. Recently, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he was spotted in Los Angeles walking hand in hand with his alleged girlfriend, Ana de Armas on the streets before stopping to uncover his mask and take a puff. This, however, seems to deter the very purpose of using a face mask but it seems Ben Affleck is keener on getting his daily dose of cigarettes.

Ben Affleck puffs away on his cigarette during his stroll

According to the viral Ben Affleck's photos, the actor had moved his mask to cover only his nose so that he could take a puff of the cigarette. Accompanying him on the stroll during the COVID-19 lockdown was Ana de Armas, his Deep Water co-star and alleged girlfriend. The alleged couple has reportedly been taking such mini strolls to walk Armas' dog. They were also snapped last week on a similar stroll but both of them were said not to be wearing masks.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas reportedly met each other on the sets of their upcoming movie Deep Waters. A source close to the couple reportedly claimed that they hit it off instantly. The source also said that Affleck was visibly more happy and relaxed in the company of Armas although, at that time, there was no news of them dating.

