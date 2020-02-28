Ben Affleck Admits Filming 'The Way Back' Was Difficult Post Divorce With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has been busy promoting his upcoming film The Way Back in full swing. The actor has been making rounds at public events and speaking his heart out about the film and the experiences which led to making it. The former Batman actor had made major headlines when he admitted that playing the iconic comic book character took a toll on his mental health which made him relapse to excessive drinking. This time around, Ben Affleck spoke about how while filming The Way Back, the experiences of his character and himself were in similar lines.

Ben Affleck opens up about filming The Way Back

The Way Back will feature Ben Affleck in the role of a divorcee and recovering alcoholic who picks up the task of coaching a basketball team. The actor was speaking to a leading news daily where he admitted that making The Way Back was an especially difficult task as he couldn't believe his life had similarities to the character. Just recently Ben Affleck had admitted in a public interview that one of his biggest regrets is the failed marriage between him and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In another one of his interviews, Ben Affleck had expressed her thoughts about ex-wife Jennifer Garner in detail. The actor had revealed that though his marriage with Jennifer Garner did not work out, both he and Garner believe it is important for their kids to see them respect each other. Director of The Way Back, Gavin O'Connor had also shared one of the incidents while filming the film where Ben Affleck broke down while performing a scene. The director revealed that Ben was filming a scene where his character tries to make amends with his wife and the actor couldn't hold himself from crying. The Way Back hits the silver screens in the USA on March 06, 2020.

