George Clooney Stuck In Arctic In 'The Midnight Sky' Teaser On Netflix; Watch

Academy Award Winner George Clooney will soon be seen next in a Netflix film. Titled as The Midnight Sky it is a science fiction movie. Now the makers have released the first teaser of the upcoming project.

Netflix's The Midnight Sky Teaser starring George Clooney

Netflix has dropped the first teaser of The Midnight Sky giving a small glimpse of the movie. It features George Clooney in a fresh look with grey beard and hair. The teaser shows a radio signal which is having problem in contacting to the other side. Clooney then appears walking on a snow-covered planet. It provides The Midnight Sky trailer date. Take a look at it below.

The Midnight Sky is directed and produced by George Clooney. He also plays the lead as scientist Augustin Lofthouse in the movie. The cast includes Felicity Jones as Sully, Kyle Chandler as Mitchell, David Oyelowo as Commander Tom Adewole, Tiffany Boone as Maya, Demian Bichir as Sanchez and Caoilinn Springall as Iris. It also has Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ and Miriam Shor.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic time that follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. The movie is based on Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith.

The production company involved are Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures and Syndicate Entertainment. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros and Cliff Roberts serve as producers. The Midnight Sky release date is yet to be announced by Netflix. The film is expected to premiere on the streaming platform in December.

George Clooney was last seen in 2016 released Money Monster co-starring Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell and others. It received mix reviews from the audiences and fared well at the box office. Clooney has helmed movies like Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ideas of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon. Now, The Midnight Sky will mark George Clooney’s comeback after four years as an actor and after three years as a director.

