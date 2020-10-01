Ben Affleck Might Return As Bruce Wayne In A Solo Batman Film BUT On One Condition

Ben Affleck has gained much attention with his portrayal of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). After appearing in three films, he was set to appear in a solo movie. However, it was cancelled due to various issues. Now it is said that Affleck could make a comeback in a standalone project, but there is a condition.

Also Read | Ben Affleck To Return As Batman In 'The Flash' Starring Ezra Miller

Ben Affleck could reprise Batman in a solo movie but has a condition

According to a recent report from We Got This Covered, Ben Affleck is willing to wear the cape and cowl suit for a solo movie. But the actor has one condition, which is that he needs the creative control over the projects. The current pitch is said to be sort of a prequel. It will show Affleck’s Bruce Wayne / Batman before he stood against Henry Cavill’s Superman.

The character was shown in the later stage of his time as the superhero. He went through a lot in his past which was hinted in the movie as a costume of Robin was seen hanging in his cave as he was assumed to be killed by the Joker. So a prequel is actually in demand by the fans as they want to see what happened with 'Batfleck' in his earlier stage as the crime-fighting hero. The rumoured solo project might be developed for HBO Max. However, no confirmation is made yet.

Also Read | Justice League’s Snyder Cut Releases New Images Of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne / Batman

Also Read | Christian Bale Ready To Make Comeback As Batman In 'The Flash' But Has One Condition

Ben Affleck debuted as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the (DCEU) in 2016 with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the character in Justice League (2017). The depiction of the billionaire superhero in the theatrical version received criticism. It was said that the reshoots changed the arc showing him in a lighter tone.

Now, The Director’s Cut of Justice League is said to portray a more matured and fearless version of 'Batfleck'. The actor has also been signed up to make a comeback as Batman in The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller in the titular role as Barry Allen. He even appeared in a cameo in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

Ben Affleck was initially set to direct, co-write, executively produce and star in a solo Batman movie. But the actor stepped down from the project in January 2019. Later, Robert Pattinson was cast as the new Bruce Wayne in a standalone film helmed by Matt Reeves. Now The Batman is in production and is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

Also Read | 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

Promo Image Source: A Still from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.