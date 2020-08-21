Ben Affleck To Return As Batman In 'The Flash' Starring Ezra Miller

Ben Affleck is all set to return as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. The actor portrayed the superhero detective in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Affleck received the script a week ago and has given the nod in the last couple of days.

Ben Affleck returning as Batman in The Flash movie

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Flash director Andy Muschietti talked about the development of the film and revealed that Ben Affleck will be making a comeback as the cape crusader. Praising the actor, the filmmaker said that his portrayal of Batman has a “dichotomy that is very strong” which is his masculinity. It is because of the way he looks, and the “imposing figure” that he has, and his jawline, but he is also “very vulnerable,” said Muschietti. He said that Affleck knows how to deliver that vulnerability, and he just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast and balance. The director mentioned that Ben Affleck is a “very substantial part of the emotional impact” that The Flash will have. The interaction and relationship between Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne will bring an “emotional level” that the audiences have not seen before, he noted.

Andy Muschietti shared interesting points about the dynamic between Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen in The Flash. He said that it is Barry’s movie and it is his story, but his and Wayne’s characters are more related than people think. The filmmaker stated that they both lost their mother to murder, and that is one of the “emotional vessels” of the movie. He mentioned that it is where Ben Affleck as Batman kicks in. Acknowledging Affleck's work as a director, Muschietti said that he is glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera.

Andy Muschietti’s sister and producer of The Flash movie, Barbara Muschietti also addressed Ben Affleck’s involvement in the film and his departure from the role. She said that there has been “all sorts of stories” and things he said himself about having a “very hard time” playing Batman, and it has been difficult for him. She thinks it was more about a difficult time in his life. Barbara mentioned that when they approached him, he is now in a “very different time” in his life. He was open to essay the character, which was a bit of surprise to them. The producer stated that the actor is in a place where he can “actually enjoy” being Batman. She revealed that it is a pivotal role, but at the same time, it is a fun part.

