Michael Keaton To Return As Batman For Barry Allen Starrer 'The Flash'?

With several fans looking forward to Robert Pattinson's Batman movie, one can expect another Batman to enter the scene as well. Michael Keaton, who has been a part of Tim Burton-directed Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992, is reportedly in talks to come back as the caped crusader. Reportedly, Michael Keaton will be stepping back into the cap for Warner Bros’ DC Comics movie, The Flash.

Michael Keaton to return as Batman?

There are several reports that the makers of the movie have roped in Barry Allen to reprise the role of The Flash. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti. In addition to this, several speculations are doing the rounds that Michael Keaton is in talks with the makers to return as Batman to star alongside Barry Allen in The Flash.

However, there are also reports that if all goes well, then Michael Keaton will be cast as Batman for not just The Flash but also other DC Comics movies that are in the pipeline. Reportedly, Michael Keaton’s role in The Flash will be similar to that of a mentor to The Flash. It will be similar to Samuel Jackson’s role as Nick Fury from the MCU movies. There are also reports that Batgirl is also in the making and Michael Keaton might be seen in the same as well.

Michael Keaton was originally seen as an actor from the comedy genre before he donned Batman’s cape for the first time in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. Even though initially he received several criticisms, later on, Michael Keaton's role as Batman became a huge sensation. He has not been a part of the Batman movies since Batman Returns in 1992. However, in Birdman in 2014, he played the role of an actor that once starred in superhero movies which also gained him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is viewed as a separate movie from all the films from DC Comics. The film will star Robert Pattinson for the first time as Batman. On the other hand, several reports suggest that The Flash will explore inter-dimensional travel too. Hence, fans are excited to see how Michael Keaton will be contributing to the movie. The Flash is reportedly expected to release in 2021.

