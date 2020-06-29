Ben Affleck's Father Says He Is Looking Forward To Meeting His Son's New Love Ana De Armas

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck’s father Timothy has reportedly told a leading news daily that he is looking forward to meeting his son’s new girlfriend Ana De Armas. Ben Affleck’s father, while talking to the daily, revealed that he is happy that his son is looking ''happier and healthier''. Timothy himself has fought with alcohol addiction and has been sober for over 30 years. Ben Affleck’s father stated that he is extremely proud of his son.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Venice Beach | June 22 pic.twitter.com/AdndpkoNCB — lav (@gonebabygvne) June 23, 2020

Ben Affleck’s father talks about Ana De Armas

The father of two stated that although he has not met Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Ana De Armas, he has heard about her. He stated that he has heard that Ana De Armas is splendid. Ben Affleck’s father went on to say that he is glad that Ben and Ana De Armas are together, especially in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Timothy also gushed about the timing of their relationship saying that he thinks it’s better to not be alone in the lockdown. He believes that having a good company while being homebound is an important thing. He mentioned that he is glad that Ben Affleck’s girlfriend is there to keep him company and that he has a partner.

Despite not following the internet, Ben Affleck’s father said that he knows his son well and that he has always had an ''interesting choice when it comes to women''. He believes that Ben Affleck’s girlfriend Ana is no different. Although Timothy said that only time will tell if Ben and Ana are in it for the long run but hopes that he gets to meet Ana De Armas soon.

Earlier this month, Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, stepped out in Los Angeles with Affleck's children for the first time. The 32-year-old actor was snapped with her beau’s children where they can be seen playing around and joking around. Ben Affleck’s girlfriend was also spotted on a grocery run with his youngest daughter.

Ben Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. The kids, reportedly, have accepted their father's relationship with Ana de Armas and are very happy for him. Ben Affleck has been quarantining with his Deep Water co-star and girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship rumours began when the couple was spotted on vacation weeks after the shooting of their film Deep Water concluded. Ben Affleck was present at Ana de Armas’ 32nd birthday. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official when Ana shared a picture of her birthday.

