Ben Cross' Life And Career: All You Need To Know About The 'Chariots Of Fire' Star

Harry Bernard Cross, or Ben Cross, was a popular English stage and film actor. He gained fame with his portrayal of the British athlete Harold Abrahams in the film, Chariots of Fire. The legendary actor passed away in Vienna on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. To honour the English actor's memory, here are some important facts about the actor that you must know:

Ben Cross' early life

1. Ben Cross was born in London: The actor was born in a working-class family.

2. Ben Cross' Parents: Ben Cross' mother was a cleaning lady and his father was a doorman and a nurse.

3. His ancestry: The actor was raised catholic and had an English and Irish ancestry.

4. Ben Cross' School: Ben Cross was an alumnus of Bishop Thomas Grant Comprehensive School, London, and later, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

5. Ben Cross' childhood: The actor grew up in South London and also went to a school near his house.

Ben Cross' career

1. His early jobs: Before Ben became an actor he took up many jobs -- as a window cleaner, and waiter. Most of his jobs were the ones that required manual labour.

2. Stage Performances: When Ben graduated from college he was seen in many stage dramas like Macbeth, The Importance of Being Earnest and Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

3. His first TV appearance: Ben Cross first appeared on TV when he was still in school. He was seen as a CI5 agent in an episode of The Professionals.

4. Awards: The actor won a total of 6 awards in his career. 2 of his awards were for his work in Star Trek and others were for his work in films.

5. Last Film: Ben Cross' last two films are yet to release and they are reportedly set to release in 2021. The films are The Devil's Light and Last Letter From Your Lover.

Ben Cross' Personal Life

1. Cities the actor lived in: Reportedly Ben Cross lived in many cities in his life. A few of these cities are - London, Los Angeles, New York City, Vienna, and Sofia, Bulgaria.

2. Married Thrice: Ben Cross was married three times. His first wife was Penny, his second wife was Michelle and his third wife was Deyana.

3. Children: Ben Cross has two kids with his first wife. They are Theodore Cross and Lauren Cross.

4. Ben Cross became a Grandfather: The actor became a grandfather in 2014.

5. Death: Ben Cross died on 18 August 2020, at the age of 72 due to a short illness as reported.

Fun Facts about Ben Cross

Ben Cross's first acting job was playing Jesus in his school at the age of 12, reportedly. Many reports claim that the actor left his high-school at the age of 15. He also worked as a carpenter for a theatre company that he would later work for. His debut film was A Bridge Too Far (1977). He reportedly once turned down $100,000 to play Prince Charles for another role.

