Shutter Island Ending Explained: Is Leonardo DiCaprio's Character Criminally Insane?

Martin Scorsese directorial psychological thriller film Shutter Island is considered to be one of the most shocking films ever made as the ending reportedly leaves audiences in awe and confusion as to what happened. The 2010 film Shutter Island follows the character of Teddy Daniels played by Leonardo DiCaprio as he embarks on a journey to find a disappeared murderer who runs away from the hospital for the criminally insane. The following article will contain major spoilers for the film Shutter Island as the ending of the film will be explained in detail.

Disclaimer - Major Spoilers Ahead

Shutter Island ending explained

There has been a lot of confusion about Leonardo DiCaprio's character's name in Shutter Island. His real name is Andrew Laeddis but is referenced to as Teddy Daniels in the film. Andrew Laeddis is a US Marshal whose wife Dolores, played by Michelle Williams is mentally unstable. Even after her showing signs of having mental instabilities, Leonardo's character chooses to ignore it. This leads to an unimaginable tragedy as Dolores' drowns their children and murders them. In an episode of unbridled rage, Leonardo's character ends up killing Dolores and losing his mind to become delusional. He is later admitted to the Shutter Island hospital for the criminally insane under the care of Dr Cawley played by Ben Kingsley and Dr Sheehan played by Mark Ruffalo.

Having an army background, DiCaprio's character is considered to be a threat to the institution's staff and patients. TO snap him out his delusional state, Dr Sheehan comes up with an experimental role play technique by giving into his delusion and introducing him to his tragic reality yet again. As the film comes to a close, Leonardo DiCaprio's character understands his reality but chooses to act delusional in order to get lobotomized as he cannot accept that he was responsible for his family's death.

