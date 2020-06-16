Ben Stiller And Oscar Isaac To Team For Lionsgate's 'London'

As per reports, Ben Stiller, director of movie Zoolander is now set to direct a Lionsgate feature film. The title of the feature film shall be London and it will be based on a high concept thriller story written by the bestselling crime writer, Jo Nesbo. The Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth is set to write the screenplay of this movie. The feature film will star the X-Men Apocalypse actor, Oscar Isaac, in the lead role.

Producers of London:

As per reports actor, Oscar Isaac purchased the rights of the mystery short story. Isaac will produce the film via his Mad Gene Media banner. The film will be co-produced by director Ben Stiller and screenwriter Eric Roth. Ben Stiller will co-produce the film with his producing partner Nicky Weinstock, under the Red Hour production banner. Further, the best-selling writer Jo Nesbo will executively produce this film with Niclas Salomonsson.

Statement of Lionsgate's President:

The President of the Lionsgate Entertainment Corporation, Erin Westerman gave a statement to a media portal wherein she praised the incredible team of filmmakers who will work together for the upcoming project. Erin Westerman positively reflected on all the artists of the upcoming film London. She referred to the screenplay writer Eric Roth, as a ‘master storyteller,’ whose screenplays had been canonized in film history. She also praised the actor Ben Stiller for his performances. Westerman said that Stiller’s performance in the movie Escape at Dannemora was astounding. Further, she said that the lead actor of the upcoming film London, Oscar Isaac, was a driving force in all his accomplishments.

Westerman said that she was confident about the film and believed that Stiller would help to bring about a sense of tension while directing the film. She also believes that the screenwriter will give a riveting and dynamic performance, which will aid in bringing the team together. She said that she was thrilled for the project and was also glad that the team had picked Lionsgate Entertainment Corporation.

Ben Stiller’s movies and television projects have been critically acclaimed in the past. Stiller has worked on diverse projects such as Tropic Thunder, Zoolander and the limited television series Escape at Dannemora. Hence fans are extremely excited for Ben Stiller’s upcoming movie London.

Source: Ben Stiller and Oscar Isaac's instagram

