Ben Stiller's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Zoolander' Film Series' Director?

The beloved son of late comedian-actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Ben Stiller rings in his 55th birthday today, i.e. November 30, 2020. Along with being a prolific actor, Ben is also a renowned comedian who later ventured into directing and producing several films and television shows as well.

The Emmy Award-winning filmmaker became a household name with his sketch comedy TV series titled The Ben Stiller Show which originally aired on MTV and later on Fox. However, on the occasion of Ben Stiller's Birthday, here's a fun quiz for everyone to test their knowledge about Ben Stiller's movies to Ben Stiller's trivia.

Take this Ben Stiller's quiz to test how well you know the American actor-filmmaker

1) Although he is popularly known as Ben Stiller, what is the real name of the 'Greed' actor?

Brandon Edward Meara Stiller

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller

Brian Edward Meara Stiller

Bruce Edward Meara Stiller

2) Where was Ben Stiller born to parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara Stiller?

New York City

Chicago

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

3) In addition to being an award-winning actor, director and producer, Ben Stiller is also a sought-after?

Cinematographer

Writer

Fashion Designer

Make-up Artist

4) At the age of 22, Ben Stiller kickstarted his career as an actor with which American film?

Hot Pursuit

Empire of the Sun

Stella

Highway to Hell

5) Ben Stiller marked his directorial debut with which American rom-com?

The Cable Guy

Reality Bites

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Zoolander

6) His popular TV venture 'The Ben Stiller Show' premiered on MTV in which year?

1989

1990

1991

1992

7) Which television show marked the first-ever appearance of Ben Stiller on the small screen?

Miami Vice

American Playhouse

Kate & Allie

Saturday Night Live

8) After seventeen years of marriage, Ben Stiller and former wife Christine Taylor announced their separation in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

9) How many children does Ben Stiller have with ex-wife and actor Christine Taylor?

None

One

Two

Three

10) Ben Stiller was awarded the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program' for his work in?

Saturday Night Live

The Ben Stiller Show

Arrested Development

Zoolander: Super Model

Ben Stiller's birthday quiz answers:

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller New York City Writer Hot Pursuit Reality Bites 1990 Kate & Allie 2017 Two The Ben Stiller Show

