Jimi Hendrix's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The American Musician And His Music?

Today is the legendary musician Jimi Hendrix's birth anniversary. Fans have taken over social media and are sharing their favourite Jimi Hendrix's songs and memories of the late singer. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame added that Jimi was "arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music". So on this special occasion, take this quiz and find out how well you know Jimi Hendrix's famous songs and his life:

Jimi Hendrix's Quiz - Questions

1) In what year was the musician born?

1942

1946

1929

1936

2) Where was Jimi Hendrix born?

Seattle

Boston

LA

Alabama

3) What is the musician's real name?

James Marshall "Jimi" Hendrix

Johnny Allen Hendrix

Marshal Hendrix

Alen Hendrix

4) What was the first instrument Jimi Hendrix played?

Tabla

Ukulele

Guitar

Base

5) What was the first song that Jimi learned to play on the instrument?

"Hound Dog"

"Peter Gunn"

"Testify"

"Hornets Nest"

6) Which one of these sectors did the singer work in?

Military

Navy

RAF

None of the above

7) How many children did Jimi have?

1

2

4

none

8) Which on these things inspired Jimi for his music?

Faith

Army

Dreams

None of the above

9) How did the musician play his guitar?

Upside down

The oppose way

From his left

From his right

10) Which was Jimi Hendrix's first recorded song?

"Testify"

"Mercy Mercy"

"My Diary"

"Move Over"

11) Which Jimi Hendrix song is this - 'Lately things don't seem the same Actin' funny but I don't know why 'Scuse me while I kiss the sky'?

PURPLE HAZE

VANILLA THUNDER

COCO-COLA

HAILEY

12) What Jimi's first studio album?

Are you Experienced

Axis: Bold as Love

Electric Ladyland

Band of Gypsys

13) Which song of Jimi Hendrix is this - 'I wanna take you home, yeah I won't do you no harm You've got to be all mine, all mine'?

Foxey Lady

Be Mine

Who Are You?

None of the above

14) How did the musician die?

Drug Abuse

Age-related Ailments

Lung cancer

None of the above

15) When did the Electric Ladyland release?

1968

1978

1965

1977

Jimi Hendrix Trivia - Answers

Jimi Hendrix was born on November 27, 1942. Jimi Hendrix was born in Seattle, Washington Jimi Hendrix's real name was Johnny Allen Hendrix. Hendrix found a ukulele amongst garbage when he was helping clean an old lady's house. That was his first instrument. Jimi learned to play the Elvis Presley songs "Hound Dog" first. Jimi enlisted in the Military on May 31, 1961. When caught riding a stolen car he was given the choice to go to jail or join the Army, thus he joined the Army instead. Jimi Hendrix never got married and had no kids. Jimi Hendrix's family always instead he married Jimi Hendrix used his dreams to inspire him to make his music. Jimi Hendrix played the guitar upside down. In March 1964, Hendrix recorded the two-part single "Testify", which was his first recording. The song is - Purple Haze. Are You Experienced is the debut studio album by the Jimi Hendrix Experience The song is - Foxey lady. Jimi died due to drug abuse. Electric Ladyland released in 1968.

