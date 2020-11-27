Jimi Hendrix's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The American Musician And His Music?

Quick links:
Today is the legendary musician Jimi Hendrix's birth anniversary. Fans have taken over social media and are sharing their favourite Jimi Hendrix's songs and memories of the late singer. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame added that Jimi was "arguably the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music". So on this special occasion, take this quiz and find out how well you know Jimi Hendrix's famous songs and his life:
1) In what year was the musician born?
2) Where was Jimi Hendrix born?
3) What is the musician's real name?
4) What was the first instrument Jimi Hendrix played?
5) What was the first song that Jimi learned to play on the instrument?
6) Which one of these sectors did the singer work in?
7) How many children did Jimi have?
8) Which on these things inspired Jimi for his music?
9) How did the musician play his guitar?
10) Which was Jimi Hendrix's first recorded song?
11) Which Jimi Hendrix song is this - 'Lately things don't seem the same Actin' funny but I don't know why 'Scuse me while I kiss the sky'?
12) What Jimi's first studio album?
13) Which song of Jimi Hendrix is this - 'I wanna take you home, yeah I won't do you no harm You've got to be all mine, all mine'?
14) How did the musician die?
15) When did the Electric Ladyland release?
