Benedict Cumberbatch Improvised THIS Popular Doctor Strange Scene In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated films in recent years. While most parts of the movie were carefully directed by the Russo brothers, there are a few moments in the ensemble project there were improvised. One of them is recently revealed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch improvises iconic Doctor Strange scene in Avengers:Endgame

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has been quite active on Twitter. While interacting with a user on the social media platform, he revealed a scene from Avengers: Endgame that was improvised by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. In the climax sequence when the magician informs Tony Stark / Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, that this reality is the one chance to bring everyone back, as he promised in Avengers: Infinity War.

Benedict told me this moment was an improv. https://t.co/d5fvwTTrwl — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 27, 2020

The scene has a deep connection in the last two Avengers movies and broke the hearts of many fans. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange tells his colleagues on Titan that he has seen the future with more than 14 million possibilities. They will lose to Thanos, essayed by Josh Brolin, in all of those expect one future. But unfortunately, Strange disappears with Thanos’ snap and nobody gets to know which reality he was talking about.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Avengers: Endgame makes a heroic comeback as Doctor Strange, along with probably every superhero in the universe. Tony Stark asks him if this is the reality where they win against Thanos, to which Strange does not reply. During the climax, Stark was sitting stunned with his broken Iron Man armour. He looks up to Strange, who is holding back the water. He raises his index finger towards Stark, hinting that this is their only chance to defeat Thanos and it will come at a great price. Now Tony does not let the only chance go in vain. He sacrifices himself by getting the Infinity Stones from Thanos and snapping his finger. Stark believed in Strange and followed his hint to save the universe from the Mad Titan’s plan.

Avengers: Endgame has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin and others each reprising their characters from their earlier appearances in the MCU. It was the biggest film yet, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being cumulative of 21 films, concluding a 10 years long storyline. The movie is the number one grossing film at the worldwide box office, defeating Avatar (2009).

