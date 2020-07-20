Mark Ruffalo Shares Birthday Post For Benedict Cumberbatch From The Sets Of 'Avengers'

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently celebrating his 44th birthday. A number of his friends from the film industry have taken to their respective social media accounts to wish the Dr Strange star. One of his MCU co-stars, Mark Ruffalo has also shared a post for Benedict Cumberbatch’s birthday.

Mark Ruffalo's post for Benedict

Mark Ruffalo recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture with Benedict Cumberbatch. He did the same to wish Benedict on his 44th birthday. Ruffalo shared the selfie with the Sherlock star and captioned it with, ”Happy Birthday, Benny! Wishing you all the best, brother”.

The picture can be identified from the sets of Avengers series as Benedict can be seen in his Dr Strange outfit. A number of their fans have also responded on the birthday post. They have been wishing The Imitation Game star in the comments section of the post shared by Mark Ruffalo.

More about Benedict Cumberbatch

On the professional end, Benedict Cumberbatch was last seen in the 2020 historical drama called The Courier. The film is directed by Dominic Cooke and it stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Merab Ninidze, Angus Wright, and Kirill Pirogov.

The film revolves around between Greville Wynne, an MI6 agent Oleg Penkovsky, a Soviet spy. These two individuals were responsible for defusing the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. The movie got its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020. The film is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020.

More information about the MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now begun a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

All these dates might be changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown

