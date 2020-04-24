Spider-Man 2 Character To Have A Cameo In Marvel's 'Doctor Strange's' Sequel?

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephan Strange / Doctor Strange. Sam Raimi will reportedly be directing the film. The original Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker might bring a character from the trilogy. Read to know more.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Star Benedict Cumberbatch's Unseen Blue Cloak Look From 'Doctor Strange'

Another Spider-Man character in Doctor Strange sequel

Doctor Strange will travel in different dimensions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as per reports. When Sam Raimi got involved in the project, it was reported that Tom Maguire, who portrayed Peter Parker /Spider-Man in Raimi's trilogy, might make an appearance in Doctor Strange sequel. Now according to a new report, another character from Raimi’s Spider-Man films might be seen in the upcoming film.

As per reports by a daily, Sam Raimi wants the original Mary Jane Watson, Kirsten Dust, to make a special appearance in Doctor Strange 2, along with Toby Maguire. Dust played Mary Jane in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). The films, as well as the cast, received appreciations from the audiences.

Also Read | Bruce Campbell Wants To Play Villain In 'Doctor Strange' Sequel?

Toby Maguire and Kristen Dust were the first actors to play the comic book couple Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson on the big screen. Both are still remembered by many for their outstanding performances. The news about their cameo in Doctor Strange 2 not only excited fans but would also open the possibilities of different earth and superheroes on them. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Also Read | Sam Raimi To Direct 'Doctor Strange' Sequel Starring Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sam Raimi came into work in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Scott Derrickson stepped down. Derrickson directed critically acclaimed Doctor Strange (2016). He left his role as the director from the sequel due to ‘creative differences’ with Marvel Studios. Derrickson mentioned in a tweet that Raimi is a great choice to take on his job.

Also Read | 'Doctor Strange' Director Scott Derrickson Calls Sam Raimi 'a Great Choice' For The Sequel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be tied up with WandaVision series on Disney+ and will feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. The film is also said to feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, tie with Loki series on Disney+. Doctor Strange's sequel is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.