Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In 'The 39 Steps' Limited Series Directed By Edward Berger

Anonymous Content is developing a limited series on the classic thriller The 39 Steps. The project has tapped in Benedict Cumberbatch to play the lead role with Edward Berger as the director. The two have previously collaborated on drama miniseries Patrick Melrose in 2018.

The 39 Steps limited series with Benedict Cumberbatch as lead

Deadline reported the news adding that The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith will create the upcoming series. Anonymous Content is pitching the project to networks and streaming platforms. The limited series is inspired by The Thirty-Nine Steps, an adventure novel by the Scottish author John Buchan published in 1915.

It was first adapted by acclaimed filmmaker Alfred Hitchock into the 1935 classic film with the same name as the show. The book was then turned into three more projects having a similar title. The 1959’s adaptation was helmed by Ralph Thomas, followed by the 1978 version by Don Sharp, and the 2008 British television series by James Hawes. The forthcoming depicting will be helmed by Edward Berger with Benedict Cumberbatch tapped to star and Mark L. Smith as the creator.

Deadline reported that the upcoming The 39 Steps is a "provocative, action-packed conspiracy thriller" series that updates the classic novel for the current times. The report summarised the official plot as -"An ordinary man, Richard Hannay, becomes an unwitting pawn in a vast, global conspiracy to reset the world order: 39 Steps that will change the world as we know it, with only Hannay standing in the way". More actors will be added to the cast soon.

Anonymous Content Chapter One Pictures and SunnyMarch are producing the limited series. Benedict Cumberbatch will executively produce with his producing partner Adam Ackland under their SunnyMarch banner. Mark L. Smith and Edward Berger will also serve as executive producers alongside Sophie Gardiner for Chapter One Pictures, Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment, and Keith Redmon for Anonymous Content.

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Edward Berger was the director and executive producer of the just-completed limited series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston. Mark L. Smith most recently scripted Netflix film The Midnight Sky directed by and starring George Clooney. "

