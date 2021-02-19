Whoopi Goldberg And Jasmine Guy Join Amazon Series 'Harlem' By Tracy Oliver

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. Similarly, Jasmine Guy has received immense praises from the audiences for her performances. Now, the two stars have joined the Harlem cast, which is an upcoming series by Amazon.

Also Read | Whoopi Goldberg Backs Tom Cruise's Stance, Says She "gets Why He Got Angry" On MI7 Crew

Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy joins Amazon series Harlem

Deadline revealed the news that Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy will be part of Amazon’s Harlem cast. The comedy series is from Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, and Universal TV. Created, written, and executively produced by Oliver, the Harlem plot focuses on a single-camera comedy showing the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at New York University (NYU), as they navigate intimacy, relationships, and chasing their dreams.

Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy will play recurring roles in the series. Goldberg portrays Dr. Elise Pruitt, the brilliant, intense new department head at Columbia University with a warmth that has a fragile on/off switch. Guy is Patricia, Quinn’s wealthy mother who wants her daughter to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordan Developing Muhammad Ali Series For Amazon With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Also Read | 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin And Harry Styles To Star In 'My Policeman' By Amazon Studios

Tracy Oliver executively produces with Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures, Dope) also serve as executive producers for Williams’ I am Other. Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produced in association with Paper Kite. The series has not been provided with a premiere date yet. More updates on the Harlem plot will be out soon.

Also Read | Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem To Lead 'Being The Ricardos' By Aaron Sorkin For Amazon

Whoopi Goldberg has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and plays. She is among the sixteen entertainers who have won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. Her breakthrough role came in the 1985 film Deep South as Celie. Her popular acting credits include The Color Purple, Ghost, Sister Act, Alice in Wonderland, Girl, Interrupted, and many more.

Jasmine Guy is known for her role as Dina in the 1998 movie School Daze and as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World. Froom 1990 through 1995, she has won six consecutive The National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards. The actor has appeared in projects like Harlem Nights, The Law of Enclosures, Scary Movie 5, Dead Like Me, The Vampire Diaries, Grey’s Anatomy, and others.

Promo Image Source: AP News And iamjasmineguy (davidramsphoto) Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.