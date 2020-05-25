Tom Hiddleston Shares A Throwback BTS Video Of Loki's Fight From 'Avengers' | Watch Here

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston is best known for essaying the role of Loki in the movie Avengers. Tom Hiddleston recently took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video from the 2012 film Avengers. He is quite selective about posting his pictures and videos on his social media. Despite having an Instagram account he is rarely active on it. Check out the video shared on Tom Hiddleston’s Instagram.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans

Tom Hiddleston shares a BTS video of Loki’s fight

Tom Hiddleston on his Instagram account shared a video that was taken 9 years ago. In the video, he is seen performing an action-packed fight sequence with director Sam Hargrave. He also mentioned that the video was shot in New Mexico. While elaborating further, Tom Hiddleston revealed that the video was a practice shot for the fight that took place between his character Loki and Chris Evans’ character Captain America.

ALSO READ: Photos From 'Loki' Set Show Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophie Di Martino Aka Lady Loki?

Tom Hiddleston, while reminiscing the old days, mentioned towards the end of the post that they were young once. In the social media post, Hiddleston wrote, ‘Rehearsing the Cap/Loki fight from AVENGERS with @thesamhargrave. Albuquerque, New Mexico. May 2011. Nine years ago. Bonkers. We were young once!’ [sic]

Tom Hiddleston had previously shared a short video from the set of his upcoming film Loki. In the scene, he is seen attached to a crane as he tries to jump and land on a green surface. However, he loses his footing and stumbles upon the floor. In the post, he mentioned that the preparation for his film Loki is going great.

ALSO READ: Avengers Endgame's Continuity Error Shocks Fans On Twitter; Check

Rebuilding a set from a pre-existing movie is pretty damn cool. Also getting to hang out with the same, amazing cast year after year is also pretty damn cool… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/az1m65p68O — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The official twitter account of Russo Brothers recently posted a picture with the original Avengers cast. The original Avengers cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner along with Tom Hiddleston. In the picture, the Avengers cast is seen beaming at the camera along with the Russo Brothers.

While posting the picture on social media, the official Twitter account stated, ‘Rebuilding a set from a pre-existing movie is pretty damn cool. Also getting to hang out with the same, amazing cast year after year is also pretty damn cool… #AvengersAssemble.’ [sic] Fans couldn't contain their excitement when the pictures were shared online. Many stated that they appreciate the Russo Brothers for sharing the BTS picture with them.

ALSO READ: Black Widow's Death To Loki Turning Into A Woman - Marvel Universe Theories Will Shock You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.