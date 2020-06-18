Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In 'Spencer'; Film To Focus On Royal Separation

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in a movie titled Spencer that will unravel the thoughts which led to the late princess' break up from England's Prince Charles. The film will be directed by Pablo Larrian who has helmed Jackie Kennedy's biopic Jackie in 2016 and will begin production for Spencer in early 2021. Twilight star Kristen Stewart will portray Diana as she decides, during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana was married into the British royals as Lady Diana Spencer and died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris. The film, however, will be set in the early 1990s and will focus on Diana's identity with herself and how she decides not to be the Queen. It is expected to be a critical take on the institution of marriage and will show Diana as a woman who decides to be the woman she had been before she met Prince Charles.

Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981 and separated in 1992 after giving birth to two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She divorced the heir apparent in 1996 and died the following year in a scandalous car crash. Among other depictions of the late princess on the screen are Naomi Watts' portrayal in the 2013 drama film Diana and the upcoming season of Netflix royal drama The Crown where newcomer Emma Corin is expected to play the role of the princess.

Director Pablo Larrain is all praises for his choice of Princess Diana in Kristen Stewart as he reportedly spoke to a leading international daily and said that Stewart is one of the great actors around today. He added that the Charlie's Angels star fits the bill as she can be many things at once. She can be very mysterious and very fragile and very strong at the same time. Stewart is best known for playing Bella Swan in the hit Twilight franchise from 2008 to 2012 and also appeared in last year's Charlie's Angels remake and 2014's Snow White and the Huntsman.

