Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's Grandson, Laid To Rest Next To Him At Graceland

The official page of Elvis Presley’s Graceland on October 1 announced that Benjamin Keough has been buried alongside his family including Elvis Presley. Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, the lookalike grandson of legendary musician Elvis Presley has been laid to rest next to him. Benjamin had passed away in July 2020 after he took his own life at the age of 27.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough's laid to rest

Revealing the place of the burial, the Facebook post read that Benjamin Strom Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland. It further stated that family members including Elvis Presley himself lay there in peace. Some other family members who have been laid to rest at the Meditation Garden at Graceland include Benjamin’s great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley. The Facebook post states:

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Benjamin Keough was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and was born on October 21 in the year 1992. Both his parents were American singer and songwriters and Lisa was the only child of Elvis Presley. She is credited for popular songs like Lights Out, I Love You because and Storm and Grace.

Back in July 2020, Lisa Marie’s manager Roger Widynowski had given a statement confirming the death of Benjamin. He had revealed to USA Today that Lisa is “completely heartbroken and beyond devasted". The statement also revealed that Presley adored her son and he was "the love of her life". The statement read:

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Time and again Lisa had revealed how special Benjamin was to her. On social media platforms, she would often post pictures with him and would state how much she adored him. She had once revealed on Twitter that she had a matching tattoo with her son on Mother’s Day back in the year 2009. Check out the tweet below.

@sarahumanature It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 5, 2012



Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Lisa Presley Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.