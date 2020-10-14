Conchata Ferrell Aka Berta's Best Scenes From 'Two And A Half Men'; Watch

Conchata Ferrell, the actor best known for playing the character of housekeeper Berta in the sitcom Two and a Half Men, breathes her last on October 12, 2020. She was 77 years old and died at the Sherman Oaks Hospital following the aftermath of a cardiac arrest. Deadline reports that the veteran actor died peacefully and with the company of her family.

Conchata Ferrell's character in the Sitcom featuring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer in the lead role is considered her career-best performance as it allowed her to become a household name in the USA. Though she was not a central character of the show, she was a recurring character and became a prominent part of the series throughout its run. Check out some of the best scenes of Canchata Ferrell's Berta from Two and a Half Men below:

Two and a Half Men - Berta's best scenes

One of the best scenes featuring Conchata's Berta in the show is called 'What Would Jesus Do?'. During the scene, Berta lets Charlie know that she has set up the table and the food for Christmas eve before leaving the house. However, she just stands there looking at Charlie without saying a word, leaving him confused. She then asks for a Christmas bonus in an angry manner which prompts Charlie to pick the stack of cash from his pocket and remove a few dollar bills from it to hand to Berta as her bonus. However, this does not sit well with Berta who ends up making Charlie give her the entire stack.

In another scene, Charlie asks Berta to fetch him a beer from the fridge while she is doing the dishes. She asks Jake to hand his uncle Charlie a beer instead and he does it under pressure. Berta being herself even teaches Jake how to clean the washrooms and the floors. One recurring joke in the series was Berta always asking Jake to do cleaning tasks whenever the adults were not around. Whereas, the character's recurring sarcastically insulting jokes towards all the characters from the show.

Image courtesy - Still from Two and a Half Men

