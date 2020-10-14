'Two And A Half Men's' Conchata Passes Away, Co-stars Charlie & Jon Mourn On Social Media

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has passed away at the age of 77. As mentioned by Deadline, Conchata Ferrell died after facing the complexities of cardiac arrest at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. The actor played Berta, the housekeeper, in Two and a Half Men. Conchata's co-actors from the show, Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer were among many who paid attribute to Breta from Two and a Half Men.

Charlie Sheen calls her 'genuine friend'

A few hours after Conchata Ferrell's death, Charlie Sheen took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to the star. He shared a still of Berta and him chilling in the front porch on the sets of Two and a Half Men. Conchata can be seen having beer and talking to Charlie.

Sharing the throwback picture, Charlie Sheen penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Ferrell. He said Conchata was an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro and a genuine friend. He was shocked and in pain by her loss, he added. Sheen also stated that even though Berta's "housekeeping was a tad suspect", her "people keeping was perfect". Take a look at his tweet below.

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.



Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect.



💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Also Read | 'Two And A Half Men's Conchata Ferrell in long-term care after suffering heart attack

Co-actor Jon Cryer also shared a Twitter thread paying tribute to Conchata Ferrell. He retweeted Deadline's tweet and said that Berta was a beautiful human. He also said that her warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. Joy Cryer also added that he feels sad and misses her and the joy she brought so many.

Talking about working with Conchata Ferrell, Jon shared the story of her first day on the sets of Two and a Half Men. He said that they were shooting for their second episode. He added that he felt lucky to be working with her on the show, and said, "I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it".

Jon Cryer feels that he was fortunate enough to get a chance to share the stage with her. He said he treasured every moment. "I have a feeling she’ll call me 'Zippy'", Jon added. He also tweeted, "My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless. #RIPConchataFerrell".

She was a beautiful human



Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.



I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Crocs available for purchase from October 13; Read to know its price

I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me “Zippy” — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA.



2020 is just merciless.#RIPConchataFerrell — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Piers Morgan calls JK Rowling 'woke', defends her against 'cancel culture'

Also Read | Nicole Kidman's horror film 'The Others' to get a remake by Universal Pictures & Sentient

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.