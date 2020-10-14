Gal Gadot Opens Up About The Viral 'Imagine' Video; Says She Had Good Intentions

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot is popularly known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC film. Gadot in March this year had shared a video singing the song Imagine along with other celebrities in their luxurious mansions. The video received a lot of flak from the audience. Gal Gadot finally addressed the viral video in her interview with Vanity fair.

Gal Gadot addresses the viral Imagine video

In March, the entire world was hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of celebrities were taking initiatives to make the situation better. Gal, with other celebrities, shared an Imagine cover video. However, Gal Gadot's Imagine video made headlines for the wrong reason. Gal who had helped orchestrate the video addressed it in an interview. She said that sometimes people try to do a good deed but turns out it isn't the right deed.

She added that she had good intentions and just wanted 'to send light to the world'. She mentioned that she had started with a few friends and spoke to Kristen Wig. Kisten is said to be the mayor of Hollywood and she could bring more people together. She added that Kristen brought a bunch of other people to sing the song. She said that she meant to do something 'pure and good' but did not turn out that way.

Gal along with other celebrities like Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Zoë Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, James Marsden, Will Ferrell, Cara Delevingne, Norah Jones, Kristen Wiig, Lynda Carter, Jamie Dornan, and Ashley Benson sang a cover of Imagine by John Lennon. The video received hate at the time as people thought it was very self-indulgent. The clip went viral and people started commenting that the video was 'tone-deaf' and 'cringe-worthy'. People said that they wouldn't get inspired or motivated by rich celebrities singing the line ‘Imagine no possessions from their luxurious million-dollar mansions'.

Gal Gadot on the work front

Gal Gadot is popularly known for her roles in Fast and Furious, Wonder Woman, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gal Gadot's movies like Death on the Nile and Wonder Woman 1984 will soon be releasing. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to release in December this year. Gal Gadot as Cleopatra will be her next project with Patty Jenkins and Laeta Kalogridis.

