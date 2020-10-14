Meghan Markle Comments On Staying Away From Social Media; Calls It 'self-preservation'

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and decided to quit social media. Her team now manages her social media handles. After she along with Prine Harry decided to step down from their duties as duke and duchess, fans anticipated that she will make her way to social media again. In a recent interview for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, Meghan Markle opened up about the reason behind not starting her own social media handles again.

Meghan Markle shares her piece of mind on using social media

Meghan Markle said that it is for her own self-preservation that she has not been on social media for a very long time and she has a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. The actor further added that social media has become a part of people’s daily culture and turned out to be an addiction. She added that there is something algorithmically that is creating this obsession and she thinks that it is very unhealthy for a lot of people. Further talking about the social media users, Meghan Markle said that people should be more conscious of what they’re doing and understand that things are not limited to only one moment.

She went on to explain that she believes engaging with these platforms will have a "lasting impact" on people. Talking about the concerns she has for her son Archie in context to social media, Meghan Markle said that she often thinks about how she can make this world a better place for her son. The actor added that she tries not to rock the boat when speaking publicly about any subject as she likes to be cautious about not putting her family at risk by certain things.

Meghan Markle further said that she tries to be very clear with her words so that she doesn’t end up saying something controversial. She added that she tries to talk about things that are very straight forward. The Suits actor mentioned that she thinks she enjoys all the fun and silliness with her son, however, she wouldn’t be able to feel proud as a mother if she didn’t know that she wasn’t doing her part to make it a better place for her son. According to People, the 39-year-old said that she looks forward to "creating programming and content that is conscious and inspiring and has a call to action and is uplifting."

