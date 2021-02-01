Best Buss It Challenge Videos: Celebrities Join The Internet-breaking Trend

If you see yourself opening Instagram more than 10 times a day and hover around Twitter for weekly drama, chances are you'll know what we're going to talk about next. Life online starts and ends with trends. After a visibly long time, another quirky challenge that has managed to break the Internet today is the Buss It Challenge. We've made a list of some of the best ones online.

Best Buss It Challenge Videos

Many celebrities stormed to the Internet to make their own unique versions of the challenge. Among them were reality star Jordyn Woods, makeup guru Nikita Dragun, and singer Iggy Azalea. A few of our Indian celebrities, too, joined the fun and gave their fans a treat of a lifetime. While most of the videos were taken at face value, some were harshly criticized for going overboard, even calling them x-rated. Onlyfans creator Slim Santana came under fire for taking the challenge way too far by appearing naked in her clip.

Jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/FFW4afXn8P — GABI STAN ACCOUNT (@DummyRan) January 26, 2021

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods made it to the Twitter trends as soon as her long-awaited challenge bombed the Internet. The reality star was compared to Kardashian sisters and quickly became the begetter of hilarious memes for the same. Many Twitter users joked that Khloe will be up next after seeing the success of Jordyn's transformation.

Chloe Bailey

While Halle is out filming The Little Mermaid, actress Chloe seems to be in the mood for fun and games with her much-talked-about challenge. Her video was received with hoots and cheers from celebrities like Porsha Williams and Yara Shahidi and fans worldwide. Though fans missed seeing her sister Halle, they were delighted to see the never seen before fun side to Chloe.

Lele Pons

Artist Lele Pons has been consistently making to the top of the Twitter trends, be it for the good old YouTube drama or her grooving Latino music. Today, she is making heads turn with her Buss It challenge.

Monica Denise

American singer Monica Denise had by far the most hilarious Buss It challenge that is definitely worth the wait till the end. Instead of the latter part turning into a transformation segment in the video, Monica cuts in with a meme of a kid saying, "Buss what? You somebody mama. You ain’t bussin’ nothing.” Many fans named it as their favourite video so far, and other celebrities including popular rapper Erica Banks shared it to their pages.

Iggy Azalea

One Less Problem fame rapper Iggy Azalea joined the bandwagon quickly and earned over 10 million views in less than a week.

