Elizabeth Olsen Says She Fought For Scarlet Witch Comic-accurate Costume In 'WandaVision'

New television miniseries WandaVision has left everyone waiting for more with its four episodes streaming on Disney+ Hotstar premium. The clips from the Marvel series have teased comic accurate Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch costume. Now the actor revealed that she fought to feature the suit in the show.

Olsen on fighting for a comic-accurate Scarlet Witch costume

Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she talked about the struggle of bringing the comic book suit to the Marvel series. She said that she was “so excited” about it. The actor mentioned that the show has a Halloween episode and the makers were trying to figure out how big of a nod to the character they were going to do, and it did start off with the classic Scarlet Witch costume. Olsen described the suit as "kind of a gypsy thing" that has to be worn with a headband. She stated that she “fought” to feature the costume. She stated that she had told the makers that they have to go full into it and it was like the “greatest” thing. The actor asserted that if Paul Bettany as Vision is wearing a comic-accurate costume, then she is doing it, too.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch costume has a significant appearance in WandaVision, the actor hinted. She mentioned that she is really in the costume for quite a bit, and it was “so fun” for her. Olsen noted that she loved it, and it was the “perfect way” to wear that costume because people cannot take that costume seriously.

Miniseries WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Kat Dennings is making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn makes her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbor, Agnes, with Teyonrah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the Marvel series will consist of nine episodes, with four currently being available on Disney+ Hotstar. It is expected to end in March 2021.

