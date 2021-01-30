Fans Say 'Buss It Challenge Gone Too Far After OnlyFans Creator Slim Santana Posts A Video

In the recent days the 'Buss it' challenge has been going viral on social media. Many people from the African American community have now created their own rendition of the Buss it challenge video. In the videos, women are seen dancing and twerking to Erica Bank’s viral 2020 song Buss it. However, many netizens claimed that Slim Santana, another popular music artist and an OnlyFans creator took the Buss it challenge too far, after she posted her own version of it. Find out what happened.

Slim Santana’s 'Buss it' challenge gone too far

Slim Santana shocked social media with her 'Buss It' Challenge in a white robe, and people have been reacting to the x-rated clip on Twitter. In the Buss it challenge, people are seen transforming from a casual look to a full-glam version of themselves. So far celebrities like Chloe Bailey have participated in the challenge and impressed their fans. Usually we also see people lightly dancing to Erica Banks’ Buss it and when the chorus drops they appear in their glammed-up version.

Slim Santana is an OnlyFans creator who has over 100,000 followers on Twitter. In her rendition of the Buss it challenge, Santana is seen wearing a white robe and as the chorus stops fans see her entirely naked and having intercourse with a man. Naturally the x-rated clip has been deleted from all social platforms but it has been posted in one community on Reddit.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the buss it challenge gone too far

i really have the gut to search " slimsantana buss it challenge " .. my holy eyes 💀 pic.twitter.com/49ymcuUMWT — ceo of benci manusia (@lilmyyyy) January 27, 2021

literally me after watching slim Santana's buss it challenge 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Aas4YmABqB — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡 (@stphnxdgrc) January 27, 2021

So that’s the buss it challenge of the girl wearing a white robe.... she rlly buss it lol — 💋 (@im_keit) January 27, 2021

that girl in the white robe buss it challenge needs a warning at the beginning ffs — zara (@chaotickittenz) January 27, 2021

Silhouette challenge trends on Twitter

Lately, the silhouette challenge has been trending on social media with a number of netizens uploading their versions of the challenge and sharing it. The silhouette challenge involves a user to pose in a doorway in a way that the camera takes only a black silhouette. The black silhouette has to be against a red background. Here's how to do it.

Open Snapchat app and head to the camera screen.

Click on the smiley face icon to the right-hand side of the camera button, then, press ‘explore’ in the bottom right-hand corner.

In the search bar, type ‘vin rouge’.

Click on the filter and it will be applied.

here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj — e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021

Disclaimer-This article contains content that can be classified as NSFW. Viewer discretion is advised while reading the article.

