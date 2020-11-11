Jordyn Woods Tweets 'Make It Make Sense' After Netizens Point Out Larsa's Hypocrisy

Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods took to her Twitter handle and reacted to Larsa Pippen's revelation about how she was still dating Tristan Thompson when Khloe went out with him. Jordyn Woods had been cut off from the Kardashian family in a widely publicised scandal when it was alleged that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Now, netizens are criticising Larsa and Khloe for being hypocritical and bullying Jordyn Woods. Here is what happened between the three parties.

Larsa Pippen's tell all after her fall out with Kardashian family

Recently, Kardashian sisters unfollowed Real Housewives star Larsa Pippen and that stirred up various controversies. According to a report in E!Online, Larsa revealed that she could not recollect any specific incident that caused the rift between the Kardashian and herself. That said, she does believe that Kanye West has influenced the decision.

Larsa dated Tristan for a brief period

In another podcast, Hollywood Raw, Larsa opened up about dating Tristian Thompson for a brief period. During the podcast, Larsa revealed that she had introduced Tristian to Khloe at one of Kim’s events. She further talked about how Tristian went on to date Khloe 10 days after they met at that party and that Larsa was dating him back then.

This revelation drew a lot of flak from netizens as going by the words of Larsa on the podcast, it is apparent that Khloe went on a date with Tristian despite knowing Larsa was dating him. Even though Larsa clarified that she did not have a problem with the two minglings and that she was happy by herself, netizens felt it was hypocritical of Khloe and Larsa. Netizens feel that bullying Jordyn Woods for the same thing Khloe did and being "fine" with Khloe was wrong.

Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson and Kardashian family controversy

Not a long time ago, Tristian Thompson had made it to headlines when he cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods. Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend and in her early twenties when the cheating scandal took place. Back then, Larsa Pippen had been very critical about Jordyn and that had contributed to a lot of bullying Jordyn had to face.

Moreover, Jordyn Woods was brutally called names and “the other woman” when reportedly Tristian Thompson “kissed her” and not the other way around. However, when Khloe went on a date with Tristian, Larsa was “fine” with everything.

Make it make sense 🤔 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 9, 2020

Another thing that netizens have been scrutinizing is that Jordyn was only in her early 20s and Larsa, Tristian and Khloe were all 15-20 years older than her. Netizens feel that for them to shame her the way they did was wrong and indecent.

I’m with you on this one. She went hard for them against you and now that interview?! 😒🙄🥴 — Reabetswe (@bbygalrea) November 9, 2020

So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it — Ki Thee Stallion (@BanditMerciless) November 9, 2020

Image credits: Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Khloe Kardashian IG

