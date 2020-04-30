On Gal Gadot's Birthday, Here's A Look At Her Best Comic Book-inspired Film Appearances

Gal Gadot, also known as Wonder Woman, celebrates her 35th birthday on April 30. Before tuning into acting, Gal Gadot served the Israel Defense Forces as a combat readiness instructor and studied law at IDC Herzliya college. The Hollywood star was also crowned as Miss Israel in the year 2004.

Gal Gadot made her huge Hollywood debut in the year 2009 as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious. Furthermost, she went on to garner worldwide appreciation for portrayal as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and many others. Having said that, let us take a look at Gal Gadot's best comic book film appearances to binge-watch on her birthday.

Gal Gadot's comic book movies

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is Gal Gadot's popular movie based on the DC Comics character of the same name. In Wonder Woman, the Amazon princess Diana sets out to stop World War I, believing the battle was started by the longtime enemy of the Amazons, Ares, after American pilot and spy Steve Trevor crash-lands on their island Themyscira and informs her about it. The action thriller film is the fourth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Justice League

Justice League is the follow-up film to 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder. In this part, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. They are called in after Superman's death to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons. The comic film was initially titled Justice League Part One, with a second film under the name Justice League Part Two.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman V Superman: Dwan Of Justice is based on the story of DC Comics characters Batman and Superman. It is an action drama flick following 2013's Man of Steel. Batman V Superman stars an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot. It is also the first live-action cinematic portrayal of Wonder Woman.

