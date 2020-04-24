Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Gets A PG-13 Rating Despite Delayed Release

The makers of Wonder Woman 1984 have recently announced the new release date of the film. The fans have been extremely excited for Wonder Woman 1984 since its initial release date of November 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release has now been pushed to August 14, 2020. The film is all set for its release and has also managed to get its official rating. Wonder Woman 1984 has been given an official PG-13 rating which is not surprising. Read more about Gal Gadot's upcoming, Wonder Woman 1984.

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot's Titular Character To Go Through Big Change

Also Read | How Gal Gadot, Madonna And Other Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 gets a PG-13 rating

Seeing the Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 getting a PG-13 rating was not surprising as the previous part of the same franchise and most DC films have received the same rating. But the latest release, Birds of Prey managed to dodge the same by getting an R rating. It was important for Wonder Woman to get a PG-13 rating in order to get the biggest audience it can and continue the story from where it was left in the first part.

Also Read | Jamie Dornan Explains Why Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Music Video Received Backlash From Fans

About 2017's Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman was the first time the DC universe witnessed the power of the Amazonians. The film starred popular stars like Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis in prominent roles. The film was released in the year 2017 and was directed by Patty Jenkins. The film managed to get success overseas by uniting all the DC fans with the start of a new era of superheroes.

Also Read | Halle Berry To Gal Gadot: Here Is How Hollywood Actresses Spent Their Weekend

Also Read | Gal Gadot & Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wish Pedro Pascal On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.