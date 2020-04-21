'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot's Titular Character To Go Through Big Change

'Wonder WOman:1984' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and now director Patty Jenkins has shed a light on Gal Gadot's character transformation.

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 was creating a substantial hype around it before unfortunately getting pushed ahead to August 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ever since getting delayed, the cast of the film has not been giving out any detail about the film in order to prevent spoilers from getting out to the public. Recently, director patty Jenkins was speaking to a leading entertainment portal in the USA where she was asked about the upcoming instalment in the comic-book film series. 

Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman's evolution

Patty Jenkins revealed that in the first film, Gal Gadot's story arc 'coming of age'. It was a film based upon the origin of Wonder Woman and she evolves into a full-fledged hero. Now, in the second instalment, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is much more mature and wise. The big change in her character since the first movie would be that though her character as evolved as a superhero, she will be very lonely, as revealed by Patty Jenkins herself. Wonder Woman: 1984 is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 14, 2020. 

