'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot's Titular Character To Go Through Big Change

Wonder Woman 1984 was creating a substantial hype around it before unfortunately getting pushed ahead to August 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ever since getting delayed, the cast of the film has not been giving out any detail about the film in order to prevent spoilers from getting out to the public. Recently, director patty Jenkins was speaking to a leading entertainment portal in the USA where she was asked about the upcoming instalment in the comic-book film series.

Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman's evolution

Patty Jenkins revealed that in the first film, Gal Gadot's story arc 'coming of age'. It was a film based upon the origin of Wonder Woman and she evolves into a full-fledged hero. Now, in the second instalment, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is much more mature and wise. The big change in her character since the first movie would be that though her character as evolved as a superhero, she will be very lonely, as revealed by Patty Jenkins herself. Wonder Woman: 1984 is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 14, 2020.

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

