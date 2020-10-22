Where Is Dream Home Makeover Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Netflix Show

Dream Home Makeover has been all over the internet after its release on Netflix platform. It is hosted by Shea and Syd, who started their interior designing studio McGee in 2014. The couple eventually gained popularity when Shea shared their work on social media and it further escalated by leaps and bounds after they released a Netflix series of their own. They sign projects everywhere in the U.S. and season 1 of the series has entirely been shot in different locations across the USA. For those who are wondering where is Dream Home Makeover filmed, take a look.

Where is Dream Home Makeover filmed?

McGee & Co. Warehouse, Draper

There are a few scenes which were shot inside and around the warehouse of Shea & Syd’s McGee & Co. It is located in the state of Utah.

Los Angeles, California

One of the episodes was shot in Los Angeles when Syd and Shea were designing the interiors of a house located in the hilly areas of Los Angeles.

Kaysville, Utah

Shea and Syd got a chance to redo a room for a couple in Kaysville in the first season of the show. They both redesigned the room and converted it into a beautiful dining area for the family to relax. Their house was located in Davis County in Kaysville.

Layton, Utah

The couple also undertook another project nearby in the beautiful city of Layton where they had a project to remodel and renovate an entire kitchen.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Filming of Dream Home Makeover was also done in the northern part of Salt Lake City. Here, the couple had to build a lavish theatre room for a British family.

Lehi, Utah

The interview bits in Dream Home Makeover series where Shea and Syd can be seen sitting on the couch were actually filmed in the basement of McGee. The crew designed the basement in such a way for the audience to think that it was McGee’s design studio.

Syd and Shea also have their home in Lehi where most of the filming of Dream Home Makeover has been done. They can also be seen designing the interiors of one of their neighbours’ houses located in the suburbs of Utah.

