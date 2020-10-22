Helstrom Ending Explained - Who Takes Away Kthara From Yen By Killing Innocent Lives?

The American television series Helstrom was recently released on the streaming service Hulu, on October 16, 2020. The series is created by prolific television writer-producer Paul Zbyszewski and it is based on Marvel Comics' characters Satana Hellstrom and Daimon. The Paul Zbyszewski series showcases a standalone story within MCU. Helstrom is jointly produced by ABC Signature Studios and Marvel Television with Paul as the showrunner.

Actors Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon essay the role of Daimon and Ana Helstrom respectively in the Hulu series. Alongside them, the cast also boasts of Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy in key roles. The series comprises a total of 10 episodes. However, the ending of Helstrom had left many confused. If you too had a hard time deciphering how the series ended, here's ending of Helstrom explained in detail.

Helstrom ending explained

Helstrom season 1 ending explained:

In the last episode of Helstrom, the minions of Kthara stab Hastings in the back, leading to her hospitalisation, whereas Gabriella manages to escape. She then comes in contact with the Blood. Meanwhile, Basar takes on Daimon yet again and succeeds at escaping. Soon, he, along with the minions, takes Gabrielle to their hideout peacefully. On the other hand, as Victoria and Ana mend their differences, Yen approaches them and Caretaker and reveals his condition as he informs them that he is the new Keeper.

Suddenly, Yen realises how to fix the dagger while Ana and Victoria help in putting the pieces together. Later, Yen and Ana find out the hideout and the duo confronts Basar. Meanwhile, Daimon uses the dagger to kill Magoth and Raum to free their vessels. Furthermore, Gabrielle gives birth to a baby girl. However, she becomes disillusioned and decides to shake hands with the Blood. Thus, Daimon and Ana take up the responsibility of raising the baby and celebrate with Victoria, Caretaker and Hastings. A month later, Yen is shown to take care of an adolescent Kthara when she is approached by a man who identifies himself as 'Papa'. He reminds Kthara that her original name is 'Lily'. Later, to Yen's horror, he takes Kthara by killing several innocent lives.

