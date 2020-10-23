Best Halloween Movies On Hulu: See A List Of 6 Thrillers To Watch On October 31

For kids, Halloween was all about dressing up in the best outlandish costumes and snagging the best candy while trick-or-treating. However, as one grows older, we begin looking for more thrilling activities to do around this time of the year. One of the best ways to spend time during Halloween is by watching thrilling horror and scary movies. Hulu has a fantastic line-up of some of the most spine chilling movies. Read on to see a list of 7 Best Halloween movies on Hulu.

Best Halloween movies on Hulu

Parasite (2019)

Parasite was 2019’s most talked-about film and it also enlightened many film watchers across the world with the artistic storytelling ability of the Korean cinema. In Parasite, the impoverished Kim family starts working for the wealthy Park family, but in her new and lavish workplace, there are things going on that no-one could predict. If you haven’t snagged at the opportunity of watching this thriller yet, this Halloween might just be the perfect time for it.

The Others (2001)

Lead actor Nicole Kidman won an Academy Award for her role in this 2000s horror film. She portrays the role of a mother whose New Jersey home is haunted by paranormal activities directly after World War II. Without giving any spoilers here, it is best to mention that the film's ending has an incredible twist.

A Quiet Place

This post-apocalyptic film had won many hearts and at the same time horrified many fans with his one of its kind storyline in 2019. This science-fiction horror’s plot revolves around a father (John Krasinski) and a mother (Emily Blunt) who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. Hence, as this lone family inhabits a solitary world full of monsters, they strive to survive by remaining quiet all the time, and under all circumstances. However, this becomes an impossible task, when their little baby boy is born, as the baby cries incessantly.

Ma (2019)

Ma, is without a doubt one of the most underrated films of 2019, The Octavia Spencer starrer, revolves around a group of teens who think that they've hit the jackpot when a lonely, middle-aged woman supplies them with alcohol and lets them a party in her basement. However, "Ma" has a closer connection to the group than she's letting them on to believe. This thriller will leave you spooked without a doubt.

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Only a few people might have missed out on watching this iconic horror film. The Amityville Horror recounts a real-life family's experience. The Lutz family moves into a house shortly after a gruesome murder, and begin experiencing some spine chilling paranormal activities. The film is based on the horrific actions of the real-life mass murderer Ronald DeFeo Jr. who killed six members of his family at 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville, New York. This case inspired The Amityville Horror book series and the movies.

The Body (2018)

The Body is a horror anthology from the Hulu series Into the Dark. This Hulu original follows a hitman whose victim is mistaken for a prop in his Halloween costume. In The Body, fans see that Professional hitman Wilkes (Tom Bateman) has just finished murdering a famous man in his lavish apartment. Wilkes then wraps it up like a mummy and drags it through the hotel lobby and into the street. He is spotted by several people, but they assume it is all part of his over the top Halloween costume.

