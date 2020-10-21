'Tremors: Shrieker Island' Star Michael Gross Shares His Piece Of Mind On Burt's Death

Recently, the streaming giant Netflix dropped the seventh installment of Tremors, titled Tremors: Shrieker Island. The ending of the flick has left many fans of the franchise shocked. For fans wondering whether it was Brut Gummer's "real" death or not, Michael Gross addressed it directly during an interview with ComicBook.com. In a brief conversation, Gross asserted that maybe Universal got "a little tired" of the franchise because that was not his idea.

Tremors: Shrieker Island ending explained

Interestingly, Gross explained that the studio and filmmakers thought that after thirty years, it would lend some real emotional heft to the film if the audience finally had to say goodbye to Burt. While elaborating, he added that the alternate ending was likely never meant to see the light of day. Michael signed off on it, saying that he assumed the series was done after four, so it does not make sense to stretch beyond seven.

In the last big battle of the film, Burt led his ragtag team of heroes against the Graboid queen. Trapped on an island with no firearms and few explosives, Burt found himself having to improvise, and he ultimately is struck by a bolt of inspiration. However, Burt managed to trick the queen into chasing him to the edge of a massive gorge, where she burst through a cliff wall and fell to her death on jagged rocks below.

As the queen leaped over Burt, he flipped the monster off, leaping aside as she burrowed past the spot where he used to disappear. The shot suggested that Burt was taken over the edge of the cliff with the queen, and the audience will never see him again in the film. The film ended with Jas and Burt's new companions Jimmy (Jon Heder) and Freddie (Jackie Cruz) setting up a small memorial for Gummer, setting his baseball cap and a pair of aviator sunglasses on top of it.

Tremors: Shrieker Island cast

Apart from Michael Gross, Tremors 7 also featured Jon Heder, Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake, and Caroline Langrishe in pivotal characters. Meanwhile, Cassie Clare, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Matthew Douglas, Randy Kalsi and David Assavanon also essayed a few significant roles. Tremors: Shrieker Island is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Netflix.

